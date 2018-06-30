Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja epitomize ‘the perfect couple’ phenomena with these pictures!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja marriage was straight out of a fairy tale. The marriage became THE wedding of the year and the pictures were just so beautiful that one could only dream of having such a wedding.
Now, Vogue has released a photoshoot of the couple in their wedding trousseau and they epitomize the ‘perfect couple’ phenomena in the pictures.
Sonam has shared a couple of pictures on her social media page and in each of the pictures, we see the beautiful chemistry that the couple shares. They are complete couple goals.Check out the pictures here:
#EverydayPhenomenal 💫 @anandahuja I want to take a minute here to say thank you to my dear and amazing friend Anaita! I’m literally speechless! Love you so much. 😘 For @VogueIndia Photographed by: @signe_vilstrup Creative direction by: @anaitashroffadajania Sonam styled by: @rheakapoor Anand styled by: @abhilashatd
Thank you Shalini for this beautifully written piece. I love the way you’ve articulated our journey and we are forever grateful to you and the entire Vogue team. @shallfall @anandahuja #EverydayPhenomenal 💫 @anandahuja For @VogueIndia
Recalling my first date “I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game... That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life.” #EverydayPhenomenal 💫 @anandahuja For @VogueIndia
“Anand is so encouraging when it comes to my work that he didn’t blink when I told him I was flying to Cannes two days after the wedding or that I was getting into promotions straightaway. There was no argument, just acceptance—you gotta do what you gotta do.” #EverydayPhenomenal 💫 @anandahuja For @VogueIndia
“She gives me a lot of confidence. Sonam’s very black and white. She knows what’s wrong and what’s right and is not afraid to say it. I can see both sides of a story, but I often get stuck in the grey zone. I sometimes need to be able to say no, and Sonam gives me the confidence to do that, she supports me. She’s intuitive and patient, I second-guess.” - Anand Ahuja #EverydayPhenomenal 💫 @anandahuja For @VogueIndia Photographed by: @signe_vilstrup Creative direction by: @anaitashroffadajania Sonam styled by: @rheakapoor Anand styled by: @abhilashatd
Vogue has documented the couple’s wedding journey perfectly and their picture on the latest magazine cover is just so gorgeous.
Sonam spoke about their first meeting and said, “The first time we met, we talked about our respective work. I was just struck by the fact that I could speak to her so openly about everything. We were chatting on Snapchat one night and she said, ‘Stop texting, just call me.’ And we spoke for two hours that night… Our friendship started over superficial things like vegan chocolates and sneakers but soon we were having deeper conversations.” So sweet!Currently, Sonam and Anand are holidaying in London.