Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja epitomize ‘the perfect couple’ phenomena with these pictures!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja marriage was straight out of a fairy tale. The marriage became THE wedding of the year and the pictures were just so beautiful that one could only dream of having such a wedding.

Now, Vogue has released a photoshoot of the couple in their wedding trousseau and they epitomize the ‘perfect couple’ phenomena in the pictures.

Sonam has shared a couple of pictures on her social media page and in each of the pictures, we see the beautiful chemistry that the couple shares. They are complete couple goals.

Check out the pictures here:

Vogue has documented the couple’s wedding journey perfectly and their picture on the latest magazine cover is just so gorgeous.

Sonam spoke about their first meeting and said, “The first time we met, we talked about our respective work. I was just struck by the fact that I could speak to her so openly about everything. We were chatting on Snapchat one night and she said, ‘Stop texting, just call me.’ And we spoke for two hours that night… Our friendship started over superficial things like vegan chocolates and sneakers but soon we were having deeper conversations.” So sweet!

Currently, Sonam and Anand are holidaying in London.