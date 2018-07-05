Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja finally buy their love nest in Mumbai - read details

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja have finally brought their love nest in

Bandra, Mumbai and if everything goes according to the plan, they will be moving in by the end of the year. Looking at their Instagram stories right now, you might think that they are just holidaying in London, but they are busy shopping for their new house and spending the time to buy the best home decor.

According to a report in Mid Day, Sonam invested in this property long time back and considering she will get busy with her movies in a few months, she wants to use this free time to buy interesting things to deck up her house. “Sonam had invested in this property long back. Considering the two spend a chunk of their time in Mumbai, she wants the Bandra house to be her marital home. She has already begun doing up the apartment. During her recent trip to London, she picked up curios and artefacts for her home. Her calendar is packed with back-to-back films. Once she begins shooting for The Zoya Factor, she’ll have little time to focus on the home decor. She is hoping to move into the house before the year-end,” a source was quoted by the tabloid.

The same report also states that Anand is planning to expand his sneakers brand, Bhane in Mumbai. So it's a win-win situation for both Sonam and him.