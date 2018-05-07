Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja mehendi: Everything you need to know

Sonam Kapoor and her fiancé Anand Ahuja are soon to be married and both families are working round the clock to get things in place. The Kapoors’ residence is lit up and there’s activity everywhere. After the fairytale wedding of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, this seems like the biggest wedding this year. The couple will tie the knot on May 8. The Mehendi ceremony has already concluded and here’s a look at everything we know about the event.

By now, you must be aware that the wedding will be held in Mumbai and not in Sweden as reported earlier. Sonam was all smiles in a lehenga by Anuradha Vakil at the mehndi ceremony. The guests had begun pouring at the venue by evening. The Kapoor’s put out their best foot forward in terms of fashion – it’s a Sonam Kapoor wedding after all – and stunned us all. A post shared by Rhea Kapoor carried the hashtag Everyday Phenomenal, which is probably for the wedding.

As for who are invited for the big day, it seems like the Kapoors have called in the entire industry. Sonam’s closest family members will be attending the event. According to reports Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Swara Bhasker are some of the others who are invited.

Following the Mehendi ceremony, the sangeet celebrations will take off and choreographer Farah Khan will be in charge of planning the performance. Rehearsal videos of the same were shared by Karan and Varun on their social media accounts.

Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor will pay tribute to her late mother Sridevi by shaking a leg to some of her hit songs. Anil Kapoor will be grooving to his own hits while Karan Johar will be performing to popular Sonam Kapoor numbers.