Darshana Devi June 17 2019, 7.11 pm June 17 2019, 7.11 pm

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja make one of the cutest couples in B-Town and fans won’t deny that. The two tied the knot in May 2018 and have been shelling out major couple goals endlessly. But, unlike other couples, the duo has chosen to keep their relationship away from the media glare. Amidst their busy schedules, the pair decided to spend some quality time with each other. They are currently vacationing in exotic Japan and their pictures are making us green in envy.

The two are having the time of the lives in Tokyo and their holiday sneak-peeks scream love! From relishing ice creams to strolling around the streets of Tokyo and exploring every corner of the city, the two are playing the best tourists. Undoubtedly, their perfect pictures are making us crave a holiday! In her first post, Sonam gave us a glimpse of their stay in Tokyo and in one of her IG stories, we see her posing in the middle of a busy street. In the next set of pictures, we see the duo enjoying a romantic date and we are love-struck! The pictures have Sonam donning a turquoise suit with a multi-coloured scarf and Anand, on the other hand, went for an all-black ensemble.

Take a look at Sonam’s post here:

Here are some more pictures:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Japan vacay is a total extravaganza!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Japan

A sneak-peek of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Japan vacay

Anand Ahuja in Japan

Sonam Kapoor in Japan

Sonam Kapoor in Japan

Sonam Kapoor in Japan

They are indeed making their ‘every day phenomenal’.