Sonam Kapoor and Rani Mukerji open up on the rapport they share with their mothers-in-law

Divya Ramnani May 07 2019, 8.09 pm May 07 2019, 8.09 pm

Gone are the days when the relationship between a woman and her mother-in-law was all about feuds and misunderstandings. In today’s time, thanks to the ever-growing woman power and feminism, the definition of this relationship has gone through some exceptional changes and leading the charge are our very own B-Towners. It all happened on Vidya Balan’s radio show called Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, where she interviewed actors and her colleagues like Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. Interestingly, the hot topic of the discussion among them was about their equation with their respective mothers-in-law.

Starting with Rani Mukerji, she credited her mother-in-law for bringing up her husband Aditya Chopra so well. She said, “She is a fantastic lady. I thank my mother-in-law every day for making Aditya the person he is today. She’s an absolutely fantastic lady to know, and this is something that’s clearly visible in the way that she’s brought him up. She has instilled such good values in him that I keep thanking her.”

Here's a sneak peek into Vidya Balan's radio show:

Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, revealed that she sees her mother-in-law as her own mother. She was quoted saying, “I like to call my mother-in-law my mother. She has two children and she treats me like her third child. She is my friend and at the same time, she’s my mom. I think she’s loved me as much as my mother loves me. She doesn’t have a daughter, so she keeps saying that she eventually got a daughter in me and I think everyone should be as lucky as I am.”

Juhi Chawla, too, expressed her gratitude towards her mother-in-law for all the support. Juhi confessed how, during her early phase of marriage, her mother-in-law would fly in Uganda to be with Juhi’s kids, while she was away on shoots.