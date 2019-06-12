Sonam Kapoor has time and again proven that she is the ultimate fashionista of Bollywood. The actor, thanks to her back-to-fashion hits is considered a trendsetter for the millennials out there. But behind Sonam's OTT couture is a woman from her family and its none other than Rhea Kapoor. The actress has often credited her team and sister Rhea Kapoor for putting together some of the most stand-out looks. And now going by Sonam's latest Instagram posts, it can be said that the Kapoor sisters were not at all glamorous during their teen days.
In the shared picture we see Rhea looking straight at the lenses while Sonam is seen looking at her younger sister. Apart from the 'strong and fun bond' in the photo, we notice one more thing that how the NOW fashionable sisters were NOT that stylish during their teens. Rhea captioned the IG story as 'intense fashion throwback,' and it looks like she was not at all keen to get clicked. While Sonam in the photo is seen in a baggy multi-coloured tee paired with the 90s jeans, Rhea, on the other hand, is seen donning a denim dress along with a black jacket. So how much would you rate the Kapoor sister's based on their style quotient in the throwback picture?
Have a look at Sonam Kapoor's post below:
Talking about Sonam Kapoor's fashionable outings, her recent one at Cannes 2019 was royal as well as elegant. Speaking to IANS, Sonam's sister as well as a stylist, Rhea had said: "I think this (2019) year we are going to focus on simplicity and elegance... It will be more on Sonam's personality and where she is in her life right now. This is a very beautiful phase of her life where she is very happy, content and emotionally secure. So, it should come across in the clothes and the looks." The doting sister made sure that Sonam looked spectacular at the International Film Festival and she did.