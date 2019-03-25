Sonam Kapoor birthday wish for mom Sunita Kapoor is all hearts

The Kapoor family leaves no opportunity to give us some major family goals. Here, we’re talking about the Anil Kapoor and his jhakaas family, who have time and again demonstrated the strong bond they share. From promoting each other's work to wishing the best on birthdays, the family leaves everyone behind when it comes to making each other’s days special. It was Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor’s 54th birthday on Monday and excited Sonam wished her beloved mommy with a loveable throwback picture.

The picture captures a happy cuddly moment of little Sonam and her mom along with sister Rhea Kapoor and little Harshvardhan Kapoor. It shows Sonam planting a sweet kiss on her mother’s cheeks with Rhea posing beside them with a wide smile and little Harsh is on Sunita’s lap licking his fingers with a confused expression. Indeed, a million dollar picture! Her caption describes Sunita as the strength of the family and the reason behind their happiness. Sonam also called her a ‘role model’ and added how she has always had the support of her mom at every phase of her life.

The three siblings also featured in Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan’s last season, shelling out major sibling goals with their warm camaraderie. In it, Rhea revealed that the Kapoor household doesn’t function according to conventional rules and shared that instead of calling their parents dad and mom, they lovingly refer to them as AK and Sonu. The episode also had a guest appearance of Anil Kapoor via video, in which he mentioned that it baffles him that Harshvardhan hasn't celebrated his birthday since he was seven! The three went on to share some hilarious secrets of each other leaving us in splits and wanting to see more of them.