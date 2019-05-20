Sonam Kapoor calls Vivek Oberoi 'disgusting' over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan meme

Almas Khateeb May 20 2019, 5.11 pm May 20 2019, 5.11 pm

With the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on in full swing, the nation stands on its tip-toes to know which political party will govern the nation. Amidst all this, the release of PM Narendra Modi's biopic, titled PM Narendra Modi, was postponed to this Friday by the Election Commission, so as to not influence voters. Vivek Oberoi, who plays the titular role in the biopic took to Twitter to repost a meme that takes a dig at his ex, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (who used date Salman Khan at one point of time) and her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter, Aaradhya. This tweet was aptly called 'disgusting and classless' by Sonam Ahuja Kapoor.

Here's Sonam Kapoor calling out Vivek Oberoi:

Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019

Vivek Oberoi compared the Exit Poll results to his doomed relationship with Aishwarya Rai. As distasteful as that is, the meme even drags little Aaradhya Bachchan into it adding to the obnoxiousness.

Commenting on the meme, he wrote, "Haha! creative! No politics here....just life." Here's Vivek Oberoi's original tweet on Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Salman Khan:

The Election Commission postponed PM Narendra Modi biopic stating "that any biopic 'which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections should not be displayed in the electronic media'". Initially, the biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi, was to release just before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The film is helmed by MC Mary Kom's director, Omung Kumar, who tweeted out a new poster on the biopic today. In an exclusive to Huffington Post, Kumar stated, "If you look at my other films, Mary Kom, Sarbjit or Bhoomi, both are stories of struggle. If you put the politics aside, this too is a story about struggle—of a chaiwallah who dreamt of doing something different and went on to become the PM of India. It was very inspiring. I want to make a film that stands out on the shelf. This subject was that. I’m not politically inclined. At all. That’s why I think I’m either the best or the worst person to make this film. I’ve no alignment with the BJP. I am a filmmaker and I’ve done justice to the subject. Everything is there."

Have a look at Omung Kumar's tweet: