Sonam Kapoor can't stop gushing over hubby Anand Ahuja as he turns a photographer for her

We simply can't get over this newly wed couple. But they can't get enough of each other either! Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are a living example of how love looks like; always celebrating each other and making the prettiest of gestures. In Sonam's latest Instagram story, Anand has turned a photographer for his beautiful lady. Watch the video below!

[video width="480" height="854" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/05/sonam2.mp4"][/video]

Looks like Sonam was in between a photoshoot when Anand decided to try his hands with the DSLR. He picked it up and tried to click her like a pro..haha! Sonam was all filled with laughter.

We later got our hands on the outcome. It was a blurry picture, but clicked by the man she loves the most! No wonder she loved the picture too...

The couple gives us all sort of relationship goals. Recently, at an event, Sonam was asked how Anand reacted after watching Tareefan. 'Baby, you look hot,' was what he had exclaimed!

Sonam's Veere Di Wedding releases on 1st June. It pretty much looks like c chick flick but the makers say it's not one. Also featuring her BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhasker alongside Shikha Talsania, it promises to be a fun filled ride. Let's just wait and find out!