Darshana Devi June 02 2019, 6.59 pm June 02 2019, 6.59 pm

Janhvi Kapoor, who is quite often papped outside her gym, always keeps her gym looks on point. Her gym fashion is something which is regularly in the news. It has now become a hot topic yet again but this time, for a completely different reason and involves Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif too. It was after Katrina’s comment on Janhvi’s ‘very, very short shorts’ that Sonam put up a cryptic post defending her sister. The Veere Di Wedding star’s post led the media to speculate that she had taken a jibe at Kat whereas, in reality, she meant something else.

During an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, Katrina was asked to name a celebrity who goes OTT (over-the-top) with their gym/workout outfits. To which, the Bharat actor replied, “Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Janhvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes.” Following which, coincidentally, Sonam put a collage of Janhvi’s pics saying that ‘she also wears regular clothes and rocks it’ and it seemed like she was defending Janhvi. Clearing the air, Sonam has now put up a post saying that she ‘wasn’t defending Janhvi’ over something which Katrina ‘might have innocently said’. She further added that her caption was a reference to an ‘inside joke’ between her and Janhvi.

Check out Sonam’s post here:

Guys I wasn’t defending janhvi over something my very dear friend Katrina might have innocently said. It’s an inside joke with my sister on her gym looks that get papped. Pls don’t create drama mediawallas. https://t.co/CJaWToFNzb — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 2, 2019