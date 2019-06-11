Divya Ramnani June 11 2019, 10.08 am June 11 2019, 10.08 am

It was a year ago that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot amid one big fat Punjabi wedding yet the spark between the two is still intact. Both Sonam and Anand never fail to set some major couple goals for all their fans out there, thanks to their oh-so-adorable PDA. Only recently, Anand threw a grand birthday bash for his darling wifey Sonam on her birthday, pictures of which took the internet by storm. Well, since there’s no end to their ‘everyday phenomenal’, the next day, Anand and his pampering sessions reached the sets of Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming film.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of her pleasant encounter. The picture featured the Veere Di Wedding star along with Anand, who came to surprise her. Dressed up in an embroidered traditional dress and heavy jewels, Sonam looked all shades of stunning. Anand Ahuja, on the other hand, looked suave in a white tee. In her caption, Sonam wrote, “Look who came to visit me on sets,” followed by hearts. Such an ideal couple, aren’t they?

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s picture here:

Sonam and Anand’s love story has always got us gushing, but did you know their first date was rather awkward for the lady? The Aisha actor revealed, “I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game… That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life. He apparently knew the first time we spoke on the phone… It was just so easy.”