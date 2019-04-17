Sonam Kapoor has something to say on nepotism and we’re not sure if we agree

Divya Ramnani April 17 2019, 5.53 pm April 17 2019, 5.53 pm

The debate on nepotism is one never-ending discussion in Bollywood, courtesy Kangana Ranaut’s allegations on filmmaker Karan Johar. While many star kids accept being privileged, some beat around the bush. One such case is that of fashionista Sonam Kapoor. Give her the slightest of an opportunity and the Veere Di Wedding actor will not hesitate on sharing her, at times unwelcomed, two cents on nepotism. The same happened on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show, Pinch. It all happened after Khan asked her opinion on nepotism and, there we go, Sonam Kapoor is back to make headlines.

Sonam said, "I just want to explain what nepotism really means. Everybody really think that it is a relative of a person, but it actually means to get a job through any connection. I think people have misunderstood it or people don’t understand it or use the word for their benefit to put other people down.” She further added that Anil has spent his sweat and blood in the film industry for 40 years, only for his children. And as a token of appreciation, it’s rightful of Sonam to take the utmost advantage of her father’s hard work.

“Another thing that I would like to add is that my father did not come from an illustrious family. He’s been in this industry for 40 years and he has worked hard only for his children. If I don’t take advantage of his hard work, which he has done for us, I think I’d be a little disrespectful to his work and to what he is trying to do for us. Because every man or woman, a mother or a father works for their children," stated the Thank You actor.

Where there’s Sonam Kapoor, there are trolls too. So, carry-forwarding the tradition, here are a set of people who made sure to criticise the actor for her statement.

I think Sonam Kapoor have misunderstood the word nepotism as hard-work or using it for her own benefit, to put other talents down. https://t.co/lQNp9J64pZ — Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) April 17, 2019

"It's disrespectful to my parents if I don't make my entire career off them" Sonam Kapoor is the Einstein of this generation pic.twitter.com/HwlRRPAMKY — Archisha | ارچشا | Mad Queen Stan (@Archisha17) April 16, 2019

What next, Sonam?