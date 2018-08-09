home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Sonam Kapoor is a proud creator and we know the Rheson

Sonam Kapoor is a proud creator and we know the Rheson

First published: August 08, 2018 10:31 PM IST | Updated: August 08, 2018 10:31 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

There's a mission behind every creation. More than anything, it is to encourage and enhance. Fashion inspires no less. That way, Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor's clothing brand Rheson has an interesting hook line. 'No Rheson you can't, it says. And a Rheson fan just proved it once more!

We came across Sonam's tweet, appreciating a follower's decision to proudly join the pride walk.

Priley from Vancouver recently joined a pride walk, something he was initially shying away from.

But then, courage struck. This is called getting inspired the right way, and Sonam was definitely proud to be a small part of it!

For a woman who is rightly called the fashionista of Bollywood, what could make her feel better than knowing that someone is trying to make clothing a way of expressing himself?

No Rheson for us to not understand and celebrate this small but significant victory.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bollywood #Entertainment #Rhea Kapoor #Rheson #Sonam Kapoor #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All