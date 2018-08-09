Sonam Kapoor is a proud creator and we know the Rheson

There's a mission behind every creation. More than anything, it is to encourage and enhance. Fashion inspires no less. That way, Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor's clothing brand Rheson has an interesting hook line. 'No Rheson you can't, it says. And a Rheson fan just proved it once more!

We came across Sonam's tweet, appreciating a follower's decision to proudly join the pride walk.

Priley from Vancouver recently joined a pride walk, something he was initially shying away from.

I had inhibitions about my first #pride but then I heard a voice that said “No Rheson I can’t” so I “Dare(d) to Rheson” @sonamakapoor @WeAreRheson pic.twitter.com/1DjFg5f2Id — PRILEY (@prileykwest) August 8, 2018

But then, courage struck. This is called getting inspired the right way, and Sonam was definitely proud to be a small part of it!

There’s no Rheson why you shouldn't express yourself and be true to who you are. So glad Rheson was part of your pride journey! @WeAreRheson https://t.co/TdDvokWnG7 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 8, 2018

For a woman who is rightly called the fashionista of Bollywood, what could make her feel better than knowing that someone is trying to make clothing a way of expressing himself?

No Rheson for us to not understand and celebrate this small but significant victory.