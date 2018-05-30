Sonam Kapoor is a sight to behold in a lavender saree gown

As the most awaited trailer of Sanju dropped in, we can see Ranbir Kapoor giving the best performance of the year. Seriously, we cannot take our eyes of the young lad as he looks every bit like Sanjay Dutt throughout the trailer. Talking about the trailer launch which took place on Wednesday in Mumbai, Sonam Kapoor stepped out in style, and we are going gaga over it. The actress took out time from her busy schedule and attended the trailer launch event.

Dressed in a lavender saree gown with a pretty cape by Gaurav Gupta, Sonam added yet another fashionable feather to her never-ending list of fabulous outings. The actress kept her look simple and didn't experiment much on the hair and makeup part. Check out the photos of Sonam from the trailer launch here:

Talking about Sonam Kapoor’s fashionable track till now, Veere Di Wedding promotions has been quite a hit and miss game for the actress. But at the trailer launch of Sanju, the actress really impressed us. We also loved the fact that the actress went minimal with regards to the accessories. On an ending note, looks like fashionista Sonam Kapoor is back to the business, we mean, her style business and no one can stop her. For more glamorous update, stay tuned to in.com.