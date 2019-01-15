Sonam Kapoor is all curled up and missing her beau!

Fashion comes naturally to actress Sonam Kapoor. She is that one star from Bollywood who does not need any style lessons, thanks to her go-to-stylist sister Rhea Kapoor. The so-called fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam took to her Instagram account and shared a picture which sees her posing for the camera and looking all warm plus winter ready. The actress captioned the photo as 'in Notting Hill and missing my beau'. Aww, so wifey Sonam is missing her beau Anand Ahuja while taking a stroll on the streets of London.

While the whole world is concentrating on the caption about how Sonam is missing Mister Ahuja, we feel her latest picture is setting some serious fashion goals. The actress ups her style game here and is seen donning in a dark red chequered suit, a long black trench coat, glossy black boots, and not to miss her new curly hairdo. She further completed her look by leaving her curly hair open and going for nude makeup. Aren't we loving Sonam's all curled up drama in the UK and missing her hubby? This is stylish and adorable both.

Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in an LGBTQ themed movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga where she plays a lesbian woman. Talking about the curly hairdo looks like that's the look for her upcoming film The Zoya Factor and it wouldn't be wrong to confess that she is acing the style like a pro.