Sonam Kapoor is bewitching in her latest fashion outing

Actor Sonam Kapoor’s fashion game is always on point. From the head turning designer dresses at the Cannes Film Festival to the bridal look on the runway and her love for oversized t-shirts, she has sported everything with so much panache. There’s no denying that Sonam is indeed the harbinger of fashion and she has wowed us once again, with her latest photoshoot. Check it out!

Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the Veere Di Wedding star opted for a traditional look designed by Saaksha & Kinni and we are honestly, at a loss of words. She was pretty in pink donning an Ikat kurta and paired it with a pair of micro pleated palazzos of the same colour.

Her eye make-up and the dash of blush on her cheeks totally complemented her dress. She also accessorised the lovely outfit with a pair of jhumkas, which definitely proved to be a perfect choice. A true unmatched beauty, must say!

Not to miss those curls that look so beautiful on her!

Coming to her work, Sonam was last seen Veere Di Wedding, which made an impressive mark at the box office. She now has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in her kitty, in which she will share the screen with daddy Anil Kapoor for the first time. She will has The Zoya Factor on her list.