Sonam Kapoor is enjoying in London with a ‘special person’!

Sonam Kapoor is ringing in holidays in style! She is presently vacationing in London with her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Both are having too much fun and we have the proof!

The Padman actress is having a gala time with boyfriend Anand Ahuja in London, where she is spending her Christmas with him. In the pictures, fans can see Sonam Kapoor channeling her funny side and posing goofily with her boyfriend Anand.

Her relationship status is not a secret now as the duo have posted so much about each other on social media. When she was asked why she likes to be secretive about her relationship, she said she’s not comfortable talking about another person.

Sonam said to a leading daily, "Because that's in my control and I don't feel that I can speak about myself but I don't think it's okay for me to speak about somebody else. Now everything that is put out there is with his permission or whatever he puts out there is with my permission. But if somebody is asking me a question publicly I don't think it's okay for me to speak about the person because that person has not signed up for it. This is just keeping it a little sacred. Just keeping it in my control, whatever is out there is in my control, it's not something that is not. I just feel that it's not okay to talk about it. I will share whatever I have to share and that is with my filter.”

Sonam will be seen next in Akshay Kumar starrer Padman releasing this Republic Day. Currently, Sonam is busy with Shashanka Ghosh's 'Veere Di Wedding' which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on May 18, 2018.