Rushabh Dhruv July 02 2019, 8.46 pm July 02 2019, 8.46 pm

If there is one Bollywood actor who pops up on our mind when we think of fashion, then it is Sonam Kapoor. She is the ultimate fashionista in showbiz who loves to experiment. Not just Bollywood stars, even gen next is totally obsessed with Sonam Kapoor’s fashion-forward sense. Right from acing the airport look to flaunting a supreme style game at international events, this bold and the beautiful babe is always decked up for the occasion. And now, if you happen to be a Sonam Kapoor fan then rejoice as the actress has scored 20 million followers on Instagram.

The Neerja star took to her IG and shared the 20 million news with fans. Sonam is a regular when it comes to social media updates. Right from sharing moments from her personal life to showcasing her love of fashion, this Kapoor is LIT on social media. She also marked her 20 million milestone with three stylish pictures in which we see the girl in a green off-shoulder dress by fashion designer Emilia Wickstead.

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor's post below:

On hitting the 20 million mark, Sonam also had a Q&A session with fans on Instagram. In one of the questions from the Q&A round, Sonam talked about how positivity can lead to no insecurities. Have a look at the video below: