Antara Kashyap July 05 2019, 8.11 pm July 05 2019, 8.11 pm

The bond between the two siblings is definitely complicated. We love our siblings but we hate how annoying they can be. It can honestly be pretty confusing to process. Rhea Kapoor proved that she goes through the same emotion on Friday when she penned a pretty sweet note for her sister Sonam Kapoor calling her "annoying" but admitting she misses her. The Veere Di Wedding producer shared that she misses her sister terribly after she got married and decided to be an adult.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea Kapoor posted a picture of the two curled up on a sofa and called it their natural habitat. She also called Sonam her partner in crime. Sonam is two years older than Rhea but has always been more dependent on her sister than the other way around. Rhea has produced some of the major films in Sonam's career like Veere Di Wedding, Khoobsurat and Aisha. Rhea is also Sonam's stylist and the latter on many occasions has admitted that she has become a Bollywood style icon only because of her sister. Rhea and Sonam also own a clothing line called Rheson.

Check out the adorable picture below: