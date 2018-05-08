Sonam Kapoor looks like a princess in her red lehenga

The big day is here at last. Longtime lovers Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to become husband and wife. The ceremony will take place at Sonam’s aunt Kavita Singh’s residence in Bandra. The wedding invite stated the dress code should be Indian traditional attire and the ceremony will take place following Sikh traditions. A wedding like this would draw a lot of attention on dresses and with Sonam at the center of events, we already knew this would be a fashion heavy gala.

The first pictures of Sonam in her wedding dress are out and well…we’re totally out of words to describe the wonder that it is! In a red, floral lehenga, with heavy traditional jewellery, matha-patti and chooda. Gold jewellery adorns her hands, neck and forehead. Her necklace is studded with multi-coloured jewels. In short, Sonam looks just like a princess.

Just like the mehendi ceremony which saw the entry of Bollywood’s biggies, her wedding is expected to draw several popular faces from the industry. Following the wedding vows, the Kapoors and Ahujas will have a grand reception at The Leela Hotel in Mumbai later in the evening.