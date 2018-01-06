Sonam Kapoor no longer working on painter Amrita Sher-Gil biopic

Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Neerja’ won her many awards for the fantastic performance she put up in the film. Given the accolades the actress received for the Neerja Bhanot biopic, she was keen on singing up another biopic and jumped at the opportunity of playing Indian-Hungarian painter Amrita Sher-Gil. But as luck would have it, Sonam will not be able to play the part any more.

Amrita Sher Gil

It was previously reported that Sonam was called in to play the role of the classical Indian painter and the actress was also reportedly in contact with Sher-Gil’s family in order to prepare for the role. However, Sonam recently surprised everyone when she stated that she is no longer a part of the project. According to a report on DNA she said “I’m not doing it anymore,” without giving out any other details about her reasons for opting out of it.

Amrita Sher-Gil was born to a Sikh father and a Hungarian mother and was known as India’s Frida Kahlo. Besides Neerja, Sonam played the role of Milkha Singh wife opposite Farhan Akhtar in the athlete’s biopic titled Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Sonam is excited about her Republic Day release 'PadMan', where she co-stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. Her second release for this year, 'Veere Di Wedding' is slated to hit the theatres on 18th May. She is also playing an important role in the Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor.​