Sonam Kapoor plays the victim card, Twitter unleashes reality check

Veere Di Wedding star Sonam Kapoor has been an easy target of troll. The actor, who is known for her blunt responses, has landed up in another situation where netizens went on to troll her mercilessly. Sonam invited the wrath when she went on to call someone a ‘sexual harasser’ only because he tried to give her some reality check.

It all started when the actor got stuck in traffic while commuting in her luxurious car on Thursday afternoon and vented out on her Instagram stories writing about how the pathetic condition of the roads in the city and the humongous amount of pollution is making it a nightmare for us to get out of our homes. That didn’t go well with a Twitter user named Anant Vasu, who shared a screenshot of her story and blamed her for blindly talking about environmental problems while equally being responsible for the same. He pointed out the fact that the issue of pollution gets escalated because of actors like her who don’t prefer public transport over luxury cars.

Agitated Sonam was quick to reply to the allegation by saying, “And it’s because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed.”

This of course irked many netizens who immediately pointed out her insensitivity in calling a person a harasser for no fault of his.

In a time when sexual harassment cases are being treated with utmost seriousness, how rational it is to call someone a harasser just like that? Share your thoughts with us…