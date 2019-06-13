Antara Kashyap June 13 2019, 1.42 pm June 13 2019, 1.42 pm

Bollywood's very own diva Sonam Kapoor is not only a global fashionista but also a trendsetter. The actress owns her own fashion label 'Rheson' with her sister Rhea Kapoor. The actress recently celebrated her 34th birthday in the presence of her family and stars like Varun Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday amongst others. It has also been reported that her birthday outfit cost more than a lakh and her skirt alone was worth whopping Rs 1,18,959. Sonam Kapoor on Thursday took to Instagram to post a #ThrowbackThurdsday picture which proved that she has always been a poser!

In the adorable picture of little Sonam, the actress is lying on the upper birth of a train with her hand on her forehead. The rails of the bed cover her little face in a way that only her eyes are visible. Sonam used the cute picture to talk about her love for train journeys. "I really miss taking the train sometimes - our very own version of a family road trip," she wrote on Instagram.

Check out the super cute picture of the Neerja star below :

Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor commented on this adorable picture. She wrote, "Sonam where did you find this?". Husband Anand Ahuja also shared his excitement for train journeys and expressed his desire to go on one. "I love this pic! I also love trains ... let’s go na, soon? The last time I went by rail was to Rishikesh but my most memorable one was to Bandhavgarh ... some 14 hours w about 30 classmates!" The couple who got married on 8th May 2018, are known to express their love for each other with the phrase #EverydayPhenomenal.