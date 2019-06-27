Darshana Devi June 27 2019, 11.17 pm June 27 2019, 11.17 pm

B-Town stunner Sonam Kapoor was last seen opting for the unconventional role of Sweety in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film earned mixed reviews, but Sonam’s performance in it was immensely lauded by fans. The diva, who next has The Zoya Factor in her kitty, recently took some time off to jet off on a vacay with her hubby dearest, Anand Ahuja. Tuesday night seemed to be a dull night for the lady, who decided to go for a quick ‘Ask Me Session’ on Instagram to kill her boredom.

During her chat with fans, she went on to make quite a few interesting revelations about herself. When one of her fans asked her to share her beauty secrets, Sonam replied, “My beauty secrets is love and fresh air.” Well then, we’re sure of that as she has only gotten prettier post marriage. Hubby Anand is apparently showering too much love on his better-half. That’s not all. She also went on to reveal her love for junk. It was when a fan asked her opinion on street golgappa, the actor responded by saying, “I live for chaat. I think Indian junk food and street food is the best food in the world. Literally, I don’t think anything compares to Indian junk food."

Take a look at Sonam’s videos here: