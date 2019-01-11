Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anamika Khanna, Diet Sabya and the whole mess explained

It was only recently when an anonymous account well-known for exposing stolen fashion designs - Diet Sabya - took to Instagram and pointed out the similarities between Anamika Khanna’s ‘AK-OK’ collection and renowned fashion designer, Anna Wintour’s June 2018 AWOK Jordan’s. Diet Sabya was quick to notice the resemblance and accuse Anamika Khanna of stealing the American usage. For the unaware, not very long ago, Sonam Kapoor – the fashionista, took over the internet with her beautiful pink lehenga that had ‘AK-OK’ imprinted on it. All her fans wondered what ‘AK-OK’ stood for. Now, as retaliation to Diet Sabya’s accusations, the diva took to her Instagram and shared the importance of ‘AK-OK’ with a heart-touching note.

The actor revealed that ‘AK-OK’ was a phrase used by designer Anamika Khanna’s sons, who would often motivate her by saying “Everything is going to be AK-OK.” Reason being, the designer suffered through a terrible illness in 2018. In her post, Sonam said how the designer’s twin sons learned the slang ‘A-OK’ while studying in America and that’s when the two of them started using it for Anamika. The actor expressed that she feels fortunate to be Anamika Khanna’s muse. Kapoor also cited that she wore the pink lehenga because it was inspired by her twins and gave Anamika the required strength.

Sonam Kapoor’s sister, Rhea Kapoor, who was among the first ones to wear Anamika Khanna’s ‘Everything is AK-OK’ collection, responded back to Diet Sabya’s allegations. Rhea mentioned the same reason as Sonam Kapoor. The banter between the two continued for a long time with Sonam intervening. The actor commented, “Dear Diet Sabya, this is a bit of a reach on your part. I’m a bit disappointed. As a fan of your inspired page, I hoped for better.”

After Sonam’s befitting reply, Diet Sabya deleted the pictures and posted an ‘apology’ story on their Instagram page.

Now that was a total mess.