Sonam Kapoor says she didn't support Swara Bhasker's comment on Pakistan. Okay!

Veere Di Wedding is running great at the box office and had critics hailing it. But it has got its share of controversies as well. Actress Swara Bhasker was recently trolled for her masturbation sequence in Veere Di Wedding. As straightforward as she is, Swara also called Pakistan a non-secular state after they banned the film. She found a supporter in BFF and co-star Sonam Kapoor. But looks like Sonam herself prefers staying away from the chaos! She has clarified that the support she extended to Swara was for her masturbation scene and has got nothing to do with her comments on Pakistan!

My defence of her has nothing to do with her comments on Pakistan! Get your fact right and stop trying to spread mischief and hate! ❤️✌️ #aproudworldcitizen #feminist #liberal https://t.co/QlakSjBT5c — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 5, 2018

Pakistan banned Veere Di Wedding for excessive usage of abusive word. In an interview, when Swara was asked about it, she said, "They’re (Pakistan) a non-secular state. I’m not surprised at all. Why should we hold up Pakistan, which is a failing state - I don’t understand why we keep taking pleasure and feeling a sense of self-worth from all the silly things that happen in Pakistan".

This is pretty much a shift from all her earlier stands wherein she has kept her image of a global citizen alive, and condemned any act of hatred against the neighbouring country. Such contradiction of her own words led her to getting trolled as well.

Sonam came to her best friend's rescue and said, "“I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion and a point of view and I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love, so Swara you have a lot of lovers!"

But then, who doesn't like keeping their own shoes clean?