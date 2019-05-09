Sonam Kapoor shares a gorgeous throwback to her wedding day with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's #EverydayPhenomenal became a year old on Tuesday. After dating each other for a couple of years, they decided to take their relationship to the next level last year. With both of them pledging to spend their lives together along with a lot of love, laughter, and nice shoes, every day is hopefully phenomenal for them. Sonam was slightly late in putting up a special post, but the beauty of it makes up for it!
The throwback video consists of moments taken through the wedding day. It has the dashing groom and the gorgeous bride getting ready, exchanging garlands and taking the sacred vows, to name a few. One can't help but smile at how their faces are beaming with joy, with the most anticipated happiness!
View this post on Instagram
My Darling @anandahuja no one makes me feel as loved and cherished as you do. The kind of confidence and fulfilment I get from our relationship is unprecedented. I drowned myself in stories and lived in my dreams my whole life, And you came into my life and pulled me into a reality which was actually as beautiful as the best fairytale ever. You are, my ever after. I love you sweetheart happy anniversary. 🎥 @reelsandframes (a special thanks to my darling youngun @lisamishramusic for giving a voice to my fairytale it was the most beautiful surprise and heartfelt gratitude to Anand rathi for making this sweet video for me!)
A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on
Anyone who diligently followed the high-profile wedding on Instagram would also know that it was one madcap affair with Sonam's father Anil Kapoor and cousin brothers Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor dancing as if there was no tomorrow!
Anil, the super energetic man who can give youngsters a good run for their money, is delighted with how his daughter and son-in-law are rocking the homefront partnership. "Every day phenomenal, That’s the way both of them look at every day. We as a family love that," he told Pinkvilla.
Sonam was recently seen at a store launch of Anand's multi-brand sneaker store VegNonVeg. She is also frequently seen wearing Anand's apparel brand Bhane. Anand, instead of a conventional selfie, decided to wish the wife with a shoefie.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on
May your everyday phenomenal only grow!