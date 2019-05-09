Sonam Kapoor shares a gorgeous throwback to her wedding day with Anand Ahuja

Ranjini Maitra May 09 2019, 5.25 pm May 09 2019, 5.25 pm

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's #EverydayPhenomenal became a year old on Tuesday. After dating each other for a couple of years, they decided to take their relationship to the next level last year. With both of them pledging to spend their lives together along with a lot of love, laughter, and nice shoes, every day is hopefully phenomenal for them. Sonam was slightly late in putting up a special post, but the beauty of it makes up for it!

The throwback video consists of moments taken through the wedding day. It has the dashing groom and the gorgeous bride getting ready, exchanging garlands and taking the sacred vows, to name a few. One can't help but smile at how their faces are beaming with joy, with the most anticipated happiness!

Anyone who diligently followed the high-profile wedding on Instagram would also know that it was one madcap affair with Sonam's father Anil Kapoor and cousin brothers Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor dancing as if there was no tomorrow!

Anil, the super energetic man who can give youngsters a good run for their money, is delighted with how his daughter and son-in-law are rocking the homefront partnership. "Every day phenomenal, That’s the way both of them look at every day. We as a family love that," he told Pinkvilla.

Sonam was recently seen at a store launch of Anand's multi-brand sneaker store VegNonVeg. She is also frequently seen wearing Anand's apparel brand Bhane. Anand, instead of a conventional selfie, decided to wish the wife with a shoefie.

May your everyday phenomenal only grow!