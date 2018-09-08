Sonam Kapoor shares an old picture of Anil Kapoor, and we bet he never looked so cute

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most active celebs on social media. She keeps on sharing pictures and videos of herself and even of her family members. Recently, the Neerja actress posted an old picture from the sets of her father Anil Kapoor’s film Parinda, and we bet that you haven’t seen such a cute picture of him ever.

Apart from Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Vidhu Vinod Chopra are also a part of this picture. Kapoor and Chopra are seen wearing baby caps and the former also has a baby nipple in his mouth. We wonder what made them wear those baby caps on the sets, and why was Shroff the odd man out?

Talking about Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s movie, the two will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in a film titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which will be hitting the screens in February next year. Before that, we will get to see Anil Kapoor in Total Dhamaal in which he will be seen with Madhuri Dixit after a gap of 18 years. Apart from EKLDTAL, Sonam also has The Zoya Factor in her kitty.