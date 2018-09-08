image
Saturday, September 8th 2018
English
Sonam Kapoor shares an old picture of Anil Kapoor, and we bet he never looked so cute

Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor shares an old picture of Anil Kapoor, and we bet he never looked so cute

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   September 08 2018, 3.24 pm
back
Anil KapoorBollywoodek ladki ko dekha toh aisa lagaEntertainmentJackie ShroffParindaSonam KapoorThe Zoya FactorTotal DhamaalTwitterVidhu Vinod Chopra
nextSection 377: Abhay Deol’s post on Alan Turing is worth exploring
ALSO READ

Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and Rajkummar Rao's film in the pipeline, will Rao have a meatier role?

Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan team up again, will produce Hansal Mehta's next!

The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor kicks off filming in SoBo