Sonam Kapoor is s person who loves reliving and recording the important memories in her life. Be it with her husband Anand Ahuja or the rest of her family, she always likes to make the moments count. Today she shared an old picture on her social media account. The photo sees a much younger Anil Kapoor holding Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan in his arms, everyone smiling at the camera. The picture is undated but the children in the picture are no more than ten years of age. The picture was probably clicked by mother Sunita Kapoor as she is the only person missing from the perfect picture.

Anil Kapoor married Sunita Bhavnani, a costume designer in 1984 and had three children with her. of the three, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is an actress, Rhea Kapoor is a film producer and Harshvardhan Kapoor is an upcoming actor.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Total Dhamaal. His upcoming films include,a romantic comedy titled Pagalpanti, a romantic thriller titled Malang and Karan Johar's Takht. Sonam Kapoor was last seen ina romantic film called Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga alongside her father Anil Kapoor. In the film Sonam Kapoor played the role of Anil Kapoor's daughter. She has one upcoming film titled, a romantic drama film called The Zoya Factor, based on a novel. She will be appearing alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Sanjay Kapoor. Rhea was last seen producing the film Veere Di Wedding. Harshvardhan Kapoor will be playing the role of Olympic Champion shooter Abhinav Bindra in his biopic. He made his debut in 2016's Mirzya for which he even won two awards.