Sonam Kapoor sizzles on the dance floor at a wedding reception

Bollywood attended Sandeep Khosla's niece Saudamini Mattu's wedding reception in full strenght. Right from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to Jaya Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Neetu Kapoor, Tabu, Twinkle Khanna to Sara Ali Khan attended the wedding and tapped their feet on different Bollywood popular songs. Sonam Kapoor’s performance video has gone viral. The actress was accompanied by sister Rhea Kapoor and mother Sunita Kapoor.

Slaying in black with a gajra around her bun, the Aisha actress danced on the title track of her movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo along with Sandeep Khosla.

Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were all praises for the actress.

Sonam, being already viral on the internet for her tying the knot with long-term boyfriend Anand Ahuja, is reportedly all set for her Sangeet. A source revealed a daily about the Sangeet ceremony,''Rehearsals have kicked off at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu bungalow. The doting dad and mom Sunita will be putting together a special act for the bride-to be at the sangeet. Sonam’s cousins and extended family have joined in as well for the pre-wedding ceremony. They will perform on her hit songs like the Veere title track, “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai” from the Fawad Khan co-starrer Khoobsurat, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo title track, and “Dheere Dheere” from her music video with Hrithik Roshan, among others, besides other popular wedding song.''

On the work front, Sonam is all set for the release of her film Veere Di Wedding which is slated to hit the screens on June 1.