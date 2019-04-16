Sonam Kapoor spills the beans on Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media presence!

Divya Ramnani April 16 2019, 3.30 pm April 16 2019, 3.30 pm

In today’s time, social media has become a vital part of everyone’s life, especially that of a celebrity. For any star, the internet plays a huge role in connecting them to their fans. Having said that, a majority of celebrities in are highly active on their social media accounts, for reasons known to all. Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan stands as an exception since she is yet to make an ‘official’ debut on any social media platform. However, her friend and Bollywood actor, Sonam Kapoor believes otherwise.

The Raanjhanna actor was the latest celebrity to appear on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show, Pinch. It’s one of the platforms wherein stars open up on dealing with online trolls, negativity and make some of the most candid confessions. Other than opening up on her social media ordeal, Sonam Kapoor also split the beans on Kareena’s existence on social media. The moment Arbaaz asked the actor if she believes that Bebo isn’t on social media, Sonam revealed, “Not under her own name but under a pseudo name. I know this for a fact.” LOL! Bebo, you are caught!

Well, this seems to be an epidemic among the Kapoor clan because Kareena isn’t the only one to have a secret social media account. Her brother Ranbir Kapoor, too, is very much aware of what’s happening all over the internet. He had said, “I’m not on Twitter. I’m on Instagram. I’m an invisible account, I don’t post anything. But I stalk everyone. I never comment. I’m scared of comments, because as an actor when you see the comments on articles or on videos then they strip you or flatter you. In my life, I’ve never commented. I comment in my mind, never on a page.”

Stalker(s) alert!