Sonam Kapoor takes a break from negativity and Twitter

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor has announced that she’s taking a temporary break from Twitter, but failed to elaborate on her decision. She did, however, mention that the microblogging website has become ‘too negative.’ There could be a theory though and many on Twitter seem to agree with it. Sonam’s departure from Twitter comes at the backdrop of trolls she faced online after she publicly shamed a twitter user.

I’m going off twitter for a while. It’s just too negative. Peace and love to all ! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 6, 2018

On Friday Sonam posted an Instagram story venting that it took her two hours to reach town and she still could not reach her destination. She went on to complain about the roads and the pollution – just like we all do. While the rest empathized, one keen-eyed Twitter user saw through it and had a reply for Sonam.

@sonamakapoor its because of people like you,who don't use public transport or less fuel consumption vehicles.

You Know that your luxury car gives 3 or 4 km per litre mileage and 10 /20 AC's in your house are equally responsible for global warming.

First control your pollution. pic.twitter.com/CrlGmKxv0b — anant vasu(AV):&less (@anantvasu) October 4, 2018

And it’s because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 4, 2018

Going by the name Anant Vasu, the user replied that Sonam’s luxury vehicles and the air conditioners at her residence contribute a lot to pollution. He simply made a legit and valid point. Obviously, Sonam was miffed by that reply. Calling out to him, she replied that it was because of ‘men like you’ that women find it hard to use public transport. Twitter saw it as calling Anant a harasser. Oops!

ग़लत काम का नहीं पता लेकिन victim card नहीं खेलते हम हमेशा😎 go get a life fake feminist pic.twitter.com/l7ehGTiPNm — trump kumar (@KumarTrump) October 6, 2018

It's because of ppl like her,who had a problem with paying their taxes honestly that public transport has been in a such bad shape for so long..They don't mind paying taxes in US while shopping there but will abuse Govt here as Govt now will not allow them to hoard black money..! — kamini.rupani (@kaminirupani) October 5, 2018

Here the Victim card pic.twitter.com/kOowf5e5YM — Srikanth (@srikanthbjp_) October 4, 2018

Needless to say, that’s when the trolling began. People pointed out that Sonam had no right to assume that this person was a harasser. That too, without any proof. Though she’s off Twitter until things cool down, Sonam’s up and active on Instagram. The trolls clearly didn’t follow her there.