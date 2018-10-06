Sonam Kapoor takes a break from negativity and Twitter

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor has announced that she’s taking a temporary break from Twitter, but failed to elaborate on her decision. She did, however, mention that the microblogging website has become ‘too negative.’ There could be a theory though and many on Twitter seem to agree with it. Sonam’s departure from Twitter comes at the backdrop of trolls she faced online after she publicly shamed a twitter user.
On Friday Sonam posted an Instagram story venting that it took her two hours to reach town and she still could not reach her destination. She went on to complain about the roads and the pollution – just like we all do. While the rest empathized, one keen-eyed Twitter user saw through it and had a reply for Sonam.
Going by the name Anant Vasu, the user replied that Sonam’s luxury vehicles and the air conditioners at her residence contribute a lot to pollution. He simply made a legit and valid point. Obviously, Sonam was miffed by that reply. Calling out to him, she replied that it was because of ‘men like you’ that women find it hard to use public transport. Twitter saw it as calling Anant a harasser. Oops!
Needless to say, that’s when the trolling began. People pointed out that Sonam had no right to assume that this person was a harasser. That too, without any proof. Though she’s off Twitter until things cool down, Sonam’s up and active on Instagram. The trolls clearly didn’t follow her there.