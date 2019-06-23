Divya Ramnani June 23 2019, 3.30 pm June 23 2019, 3.30 pm

There’s a reason why Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s dreamy love story is referred to as one ‘everyday phenomenal’. Well, it’s simply because the lovebirds make it a point to serve fans with some beautiful couple goals, every damn day. Ever since they tied the knot, Both Sonam and Anand have remained inseparable. Only recently, the couple was vacationing their heart out amid the very serene Japan. But, wait! It was more than just a mere vacation! Umm, what if we tell you it was the couple’s first honeymoon, their one-year anniversary trip and Sonam’s birthday trip? Read on…

Taking to her Instagram account, the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a gorgeous picture of the couple with an even gorgeous caption. The image featured the two standing on the streets of Tokyo, as Sonam hugged Anand. In her caption, Sonam labelled herself as one lucky lady for having married to her ‘best friend in this world’. Further, she confessed how the two didn’t get to go for their honeymoon so this trip was a compensation for the same. In fact, it was their ‘honeymoon/anniversary/ birthday trip all rolled into one’. She ended the note thanking Anand for giving her the time of her life and wrote, “And let me tell you it was worth the wait. I had the best time of my life. Thank you, my love.”

Check out Sonam Kapoor’s post for hubby Anand Ahuja here:

An elated Anand reciprocated Sonam’s sweet gesture by writing, “Cutie pie you are Sonam Kapoor… you deserve the world and more.” Aww! We are melting at such love! *Nazar na lage*