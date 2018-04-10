Sonam Kapoor trolled online for being poor in Maths

We all love puzzles. They make us work our brain and help in relaxing. These days, puzzles are forwarded over the internet or through WhatsApp forwards. On social media, as the puzzles get attention people start replying, wondering the correct answer. But once there’s a lot of people hunched around a particular topic, things are bound to get sour at some point. A lot of people try to prove their solution is the best and perfect. Well, that’s pretty much what happened when Jitesh Pillaai, editor of Filmfare magazine posted a puzzle and Sonam Kapoor put down what she thought was the correct answer.

Pillai posted the puzzle which asks people to calculate the number of triangles in the picture and share the answer. Sonam came across the tweet and posted her answer. Unfortunately, she was wrong and twitter’s mathematical geniuses took it upon themselves to school the actor – by trolling her.

But while a number of people would come down hard at the haters, Sonam played it down with grace. In her next tweet, she mentioned her weakness in maths and admitted she did not know the correct answer.

Terrible at math 😂 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 9, 2018

Hahahahaha as soon as I tweeted it I knew I was wrong and still don’t know the answer lol 😂 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 9, 2018

Meanwhile, Sonam is all set to get hitched longtime beau Anand Ahuja, according to reports. The alleged wedding is set to happen in Geneva. The families of both the bride and groom will be flying out of Delhi and Mumbai.