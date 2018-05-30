Sonam Kapoor vs Janhvi Kapoor: Cousins nail the mag covers in almost same clothes

Sridevi’s little daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, is taking her baby steps in Bollywood and to begin with, she has featured on Vogue’s cover for the June issue. Looking like a daisy, Janhvi has stunned us all by posing like a pro for the cover. We simply can’t digest that it is her first ever photoshoot. But hey, scanning through her pictures, we realized that the lady wore a same outfit that her cousin sister Sonam Kapoor had worn while posing for Filmfare.

A pastel green flowy number by the iconic Temperley London is what the divas chose to wear while striking their fabulous pose for different magazine covers. Comparing their looks, Sonam teamed this number with a pastel green jacket complementing her corset. While Janhvi, she ditched the upper layer and went sans the jacket. She gave a little peek-a-boo of her sexy white bralet and that bought a lot of glam to the newbie.

Talking about the accessories, Sonam ditched the neck-piece and carried huge hoops. Janhvi instead teamed the sexy ensemble with delicate earrings and a long chain.

Now we are totally bowled over by both the divas for pulling of such a beautiful ensemble. But just for fun, we would like to know who according to you wore it the best.

For more such fashionable updates, stay glued to in.com