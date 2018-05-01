home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Sonam Kapoor wedding confirmed, will be an ‘intimate affair’ in Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor wedding confirmed, will be an ‘intimate affair’ in Mumbai

First published: May 01, 2018 07:40 PM IST | Updated: May 01, 2018 07:40 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

When the news broke that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were going to get married, there were endless speculations surrounding it, including the possibility of a destination wedding in Geneva. Being very private, Sonam rarely discusses her personal life, leaving the rumour mills to throw darts in the dark. But now doubts have been put to rest, with the family announcing the happy occasion through a joint statement.

#️⃣1️⃣ ... 💫

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on

The Kapoors, along with the Ahujas announced that the marriage of Sonam and Anand would take place on May 8 in Mumbai. The family also requested the media and fans for privacy. “Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives,” said the statement.

Chillin' out maxin', relaxin' all cool 😎😛 .... 2/3

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on

Sonam and Anand’s wedding comes just a few months after the tragic passing of Sridevi. It was just after the wedding of a relative, Mohit Marwah, in February this year, that husband, Boney Kapoor, found her dead as a result of accidental drowning. Perhaps that is the reason for the wedding to be low-key.

☀️day

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on

Sonam and Anand had been dating for years but it is only recently that they’ve gone public about the relationship. Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor had commented about the event last week: "Media has always been with me and my family when we began our careers. We will share everything at the right time. You all will know very soon. We won't hide these details. You will know why there is lighting outside the house."

🐒🐰everyday

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on

Sonam’s upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, releases on June 1. With her wedding just a few days away, she’ll be busy prepping for the D-day.

SHOW MORE
tags: #2018 Bollywood #anand ahuja #Anil Kapoor #Geneva #Mohit Marwah #Mumbai #Sonam Kapoor #Sridevi

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All