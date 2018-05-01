Sonam Kapoor wedding confirmed, will be an ‘intimate affair’ in Mumbai

When the news broke that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were going to get married, there were endless speculations surrounding it, including the possibility of a destination wedding in Geneva. Being very private, Sonam rarely discusses her personal life, leaving the rumour mills to throw darts in the dark. But now doubts have been put to rest, with the family announcing the happy occasion through a joint statement.

The Kapoors, along with the Ahujas announced that the marriage of Sonam and Anand would take place on May 8 in Mumbai. The family also requested the media and fans for privacy. “Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives,” said the statement.

Sonam and Anand’s wedding comes just a few months after the tragic passing of Sridevi. It was just after the wedding of a relative, Mohit Marwah, in February this year, that husband, Boney Kapoor, found her dead as a result of accidental drowning. Perhaps that is the reason for the wedding to be low-key.

Sonam and Anand had been dating for years but it is only recently that they’ve gone public about the relationship. Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor had commented about the event last week: "Media has always been with me and my family when we began our careers. We will share everything at the right time. You all will know very soon. We won't hide these details. You will know why there is lighting outside the house."

Sonam’s upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, releases on June 1. With her wedding just a few days away, she’ll be busy prepping for the D-day.