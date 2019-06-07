In Com Staff June 07 2019, 7.48 pm June 07 2019, 7.48 pm

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja needs no introduction. She is known for her fashion statements and is one of the initial celebs to endorse the OTT revolution. She has acted in some critically acclaimed films and has many endorsements in her kitty. Moreover, this baby girl will be celebrating her 33rd birthday on the 9th of June.

Being the daughter of Anil Kapoor, one of the most renowned actors of his time, Sonam had much to prove. However, she has managed to make a mark for herself over the years and has her own identity. She has been married to Anand Ahuja, the owner of a Delhi based shoe brand. The two of them got married in 2018, and we’ve all been swooning over their amazing posts on social media. #CoupleGoals

Sonam has a knack for being in the news. Whether it is walking the red carpet at Cannes or defending her close ones on social media. She’s been involved in a number of controversies too.

Our birthday girl has come a long way since we saw her in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan in 2007. A newcomer could not have asked for a better debut. However, sadly, the film was not a commercial success. On the bright side, though, Sonam as Sakina made an impact. Over the years, we’ve seen her evolve as an actress and do critically acclaimed films like Neerja. We can only imagine what all this girl will surprise us within the coming years.

Let’s find out what Ganesha has to say about Sonam’s future.

Astrological Observations:

Sonam Kapoor was born on the 9th of June 1985. Since her exact Birth time is unavailable, we’ve taken her ‘Surya Kundali’ to access her prospects in the ensuing new-year.

The ensuing New Year could open many doors for Sonam Kapoor. She is likely to bag new assignments and exhibit her talent in the process. She is likely to be strongly motivated to prove her ability. Sonam may have to look for new alliances to boost her prospects on the professional front. She is likely to receive good financial gains and profits through her endeavours. Her fans are likely to see new traits in her personality. Progressive forces may work effectively, and her performance may be appreciated by the audience.

Jupiter is in transit in the fixed nature of the water sign of Scorpio. The transiting Jupiter is likely to have a direct aspect of the radial position of the mighty Sun and crafty Mercury. This positive influence of Jupiter may lead Sonam Kapoor to get more exposure and on the right platform.

Some kind of discontent is likely to brew in as some of her projects may not take off as per schedules. She needs to be more accommodative and avoid conflicts. The transit of Saturn is to present new challenges for Sonam Kapoor. She needs to willingly accept new challenges and work hard over the same to achieve her objective. Progressive forces are likely to keep working effectively. Hence, she will be able to make most of the opportunities after October 2019. On the personal front, she is likely to get good support from her spouse and well-wishers. Planetary movements here indicate a progressive time ahead for our diva.