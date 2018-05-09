Sonam Kapoor's big fat wedding: Here are some inside pictures

Actress Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja today. The adorable two stole the show in their wedding attire. Fans are already going crazy with the inside pictures and videos of the wedding flooding the internet. The wedding will be followed by a reception later in the evening at The Leela in Mumbai. The Kapoors have set the guest dress code as Indian or Western formals. Dressed accordingly, the pictures of B-Town celebs taking all the attention with their killer looks are ruling the internet.

To begin with the bride, Sonam looked radiant as she stepped out in a deep red lehenga and heavy jewelleries. Also pictures of Taimur Ali Khan at his cutest best gazing the paparazzi with a tiny ponytail and traditionals are going viral. Stellar Karisma Kapoor dressed in a Sabyasachi lehenga arrived with sister Kareena and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor shone in her baby-pink suit embroidered with white. Kareena-Saif also posed with the newlywed couple. Other actors like Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor took to social media to express their exhilaration for Sonam’s big day.

The ceremony saw many big faces in attendance like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar among others.

Sonam’s brother Harshvardhan Kapoor put up a picture with the bride-groom with the most endearing caption. Sister Rhea also posted a beautiful pic.