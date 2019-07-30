Priyanka Kaul July 30 2019, 4.02 pm July 30 2019, 4.02 pm

It was last year when Bollywood’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with entrepreneur Anand Ahuja and since then they have been living a happily ever after. The two keep sharing their posts and moments of PDA’s at various events or from holidays for their fans. Their Instagram accounts too are filled with loving posts as they set major couple goals. As today marks Anand’s birthday, Sonam had an elaborate post for her hubby with various pictures and a big love note.

In a series of pictures, the actress has given a glimpse of various phases of her husband, the first being their wedding picture which is a candid shot. Others are pictures of their couple photoshoot. The post also has a few never seen before pictures of the actor’s childhood, as a toddler with his dad.

Looks like Anand himself did not have pictures of him as a baby as he commented on the post, “Why don't I have any of these pictures!?! ... You're the best, literally the best. Everyday w you is like a birthday. #EverydayPhenomenal Love you toooooo much.”

Interestingly, the two follow a pattern of using a hashtag, everyday phenomenal, whenever they post about each other.

Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor wished her jiju via an Instagram post. Rhea posted two pictures of the couple from a photoshoot and had another loving picture. Her post was all praises for Anand and she also says how come he was not “around the whole time!” She also called him the 'chillest souls' on the planet earth.

Here's the post:

On this too, Anand commented, “Rheeeee. Love you.”