It was last year when Bollywood’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with entrepreneur Anand Ahuja and since then they have been living a happily ever after. The two keep sharing their posts and moments of PDA’s at various events or from holidays for their fans. Their Instagram accounts too are filled with loving posts as they set major couple goals. As today marks Anand’s birthday, Sonam had an elaborate post for her hubby with various pictures and a big love note.
Check the post here:
View this post on Instagram
Happy happy birthday to the love of my life. To the kindest, noblest and most idealistic person I know. You are the best thing that happened to me. I hope you get to do all that you dream of. And contribute in all the ways you have always wanted to. “You’re simply the best, better than all the rest!” @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal
A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on
In a series of pictures, the actress has given a glimpse of various phases of her husband, the first being their wedding picture which is a candid shot. Others are pictures of their couple photoshoot. The post also has a few never seen before pictures of the actor’s childhood, as a toddler with his dad.
Looks like Anand himself did not have pictures of him as a baby as he commented on the post, “Why don't I have any of these pictures!?! ... You're the best, literally the best. Everyday w you is like a birthday. #EverydayPhenomenal Love you toooooo much.”
Interestingly, the two follow a pattern of using a hashtag, everyday phenomenal, whenever they post about each other.
Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor wished her jiju via an Instagram post. Rhea posted two pictures of the couple from a photoshoot and had another loving picture. Her post was all praises for Anand and she also says how come he was not “around the whole time!” She also called him the 'chillest souls' on the planet earth.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday to my family @anandahuja I don’t know how you managed it but you’ve poured yourself so naturally into the madness that is the Kapoor clan and we can no longer imagine it without you. It’s crazy to think you haven’t been around this whole time! Happiest birthday to one of the chillest souls on planet earth! Love you so much ❤️ #hujas #everydayphenomenal #bestever
A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on
On this too, Anand commented, “Rheeeee. Love you.”
Anand Ahuja, who is a Delhi based entrepreneur, also owns India’s first multi-brand sneaker boutique by the name of vegNonVeg. Not surprisingly, he is also known to have a large collection of sneakers. When asked a rough number, he had reportedly said, “One cannot have enough number of sneakers.”Read More