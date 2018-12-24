Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for daddy Anil Kapoor on his 62nd is all hearts

It was an eventful year for Sonam Kapoor. She started the year with PadMan where she impressed everyone with her supporting role and then there was Veere Di Wedding. The actress also tied the knot with her longtime beau Anand Ahuja this year. On Monday, her father and actor Anil Kapoor celebrates his 62nd birthday. Sonam took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of their upcoming movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa and has wished her father a Happy Birthday.

Sonam in her post has written that 2018 was a momentous year for her and her father both. For the first time in her Bollywood career spanning over 10 years, she got an opportunity to work with her father and on the other side, Anil Kapoor had to get her married. She writes that the year was a roller coaster, hard and beautiful at the same time. The actress has also thanked her father for teaching her progressive ideals and morals. It is surely a special post from Sonam to her dearest dad.

We will get to see Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor for the first time on the big screen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa. The movie, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, is slated to release in Feb next year.