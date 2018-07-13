Sonam Kapoor’s candid Insta answers: From unwaxed moments to wanting to hang out in Pakistan

Instagram recently dropped a new feature on the picture app and now it’s out of control. It seems to be the go-to feature ever since it’s been live. The new feature is a simple sticker that allows you to let your friends ask you questions. You can then answer them without sharing the name of the person who asked the question. It’s simple, but it’s catching on like wild fire. Well it has even grabbed the attention of Bollywood babe Sonam Kapoor. The actress too has been asked a few questions and it seems Sonam was in a mood to get candid. Some of answers are really interesting.

Sonam was in Japan a few days ago, and someone asked her how she managed to have a vegan diet there. Well, the actress posted a picture of a family, revealing that it may have been them who helped her with food there.

While it may have been a silly question to ask a public figure, Sonam was at her politically correct best. When asked if she loves Muslims, Sonam’s answer will surely win hearts.

We are always keen to know what our favourite stars like to eat. So, looks like a Gujarati fan wanted to know her favourite Gujju dish and well, the foodie in the actress surely emerged.

Now this was really a very personal question. But well, Sonam decided to answer it too. More power to you girl…

Someone even asked her if she loves her Pakistani followers, to which the actress replied she would love to hang out in Pakistan. By the way, Sonam and Pakistan surely don’t have a great history. Her movie Veere DI Wedding was banned in the neighboring country as it was said to be vulgar. But, looks like that doesn’t matter to Sonam much as she is still keen on visiting the country.