Sonam Kapoor's customised Masaba Gupta saree speaks volumes!

Divya Ramnani April 09 2019, 3.27 pm April 09 2019, 3.27 pm

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor doesn’t just preach fashion, she practices it and that too with all her heart. Apart from acting, if there’s something this lady manages to take away our breath for, it’s definitely for her unparalleled fashion sense. Trust Sonam Kapoor to present the simplest outfit in the quirkiest way. Currently, Sonam is neck-deep in promoting her upcoming film – Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and boy, she is serving looks. While we are yet to get over her past appearances, the Kapoor girl has added another stunner to the list.

On Tuesday when Sonam was at one of the promotional events, she chose to don a champagne sari and it was not your regular 9-yards! Sonam Kapoor looked all shades of stunning and carried this yellow off-shoulder look with utmost grace. The fact that her sari was imprinted with Telugu sentences left us all in a tizzy and after a while, Sonam’s outfit designer Masaba took to her Instagram and solved, or rather translated the mystery. According to Masaba, Sonam’s nine yards had three different names printed and they were – Sonam, Masaba and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Now that’s what we call one creative piece!

In her post, Masaba reveals that it was a very random decision they took to create a sari with a print that reads Sonam, Masaba and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The designer also hinted on the possibility of customizing a sari that will be imprinted with all her ‘magical WhatsApp conversations’ with Rhea. Girl, bring it on!