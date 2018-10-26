Sonam Kapoor’s cute homage to Charlie Chaplin will drive away your mid-week blues!

Actor Sonam Kapoor’s latest Instagram post is worthy of bringing a wide smile on your face to drive away your mid-week blues! The super cute post shared by the Veere Di Wedding star, on Thursday, is a tribute to the iconic comic legend Charlie Chaplin. The picture is a 'then and now' picture of herself dressed as Chaplin and we must admit, Sonam looks as adorable as ever!

The 33-year old shared the throwback photo of herself with a childhood picture in which she looks as cute as a button. In her childhood photo, the actor can be seen donning a black suit and posing with a stick like Chaplin and in the other, she is donning a striped tee. The picture garnered over 221,400 likes in just 6 hours and still counting!

The actor, who often treats her Instafam with throwback photos, shared a photo of herself dressed in a printed tee while carrying a colourful handbag.

Fashion obsessed since forever! 🙆 #ThrowbackThursday

On her work front, Sonam, who was last seen in the successful Veere Di Wedding, is currently busy with the shooting of The Zoya Factor which will see her sharing the screen space for the first time with uncle Sanjay Kapoor. She also has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in her kitty, featuring Anil Kapoor.