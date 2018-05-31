Sonam Kapoor’s hubby Anand Ahuja steps in to promote Veere Di Wedding

Sonam Kapoor surprised one and all as she plunged into matrimony with her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. Jokes were also floating around that she did it at the time of her movie Veere Di Wedding’s release. The trailer had already sparked, shocked and surprised all. And Sonam being Sonam, she straightaway dived into the promotions, after the ceremonies were over. She joined the promotional events with other actresses from the movie; namely, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shkha Talsania.

The makers of the film are promoting it as ‘#imnotaCHICKflick’, and the actresses of the film have been wearing t-shirts with this caption on it. Well, now even Sonam’s hubby has stepped in to promote the movie. Sonam on her Instagram story posted a picture of Anand where we can see him wearing the t-shirt with #imnotaCHICKflick caption on it.

Veere Di Wedding has successfully created a good buzz before its release. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. It is all set to hit the screens on June 1, 2018, and will mark the comeback of Kareena after a gap of around two years. It will be interesting to see how well the film does at the box office.