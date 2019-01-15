image
Tuesday, January 15th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sonam Kapoor’s Ishq Mitha or Malaika Arora’s Gur Naal Ishq Mitha, which one do you prefer?

Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor’s Ishq Mitha or Malaika Arora’s Gur Naal Ishq Mitha, which one do you prefer?

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   January 15 2019, 5.42 pm
back
Anil KapoorBollywoodek ladki ko dekha toh aisa lagaEntertainmentGur Naal Ishq MithaIshq MithaMalaika AroraSonam Kapoor
nextWatch: Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Kemmu and Nisha Weber enjoy a friend’s birthday bash
ALSO READ

Ishq Mitha from ELKDTAL: Anil Kapoor is a steady show stealer in this recreated track

Sonam Kapoor is all curled up and missing her beau!

Rajkumar Hirani's #MeToo case is SHOCKING, but Renuka Shahane is happy with the way it’s being dealt