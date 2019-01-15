Sonam Kapoor’s Ishq Mitha or Malaika Arora’s Gur Naal Ishq Mitha, which one do you prefer?

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are coming together on the big screen, for the first time, in Shelly Chopra’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The trailer of the film was launched a couple of weeks ago and left us mighty impressed with its unique storyline. A few days ago, the makers dropped the first song, the title track, which was a recreated version of the song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga 1942 A Love Story. On Tuesday, the second track of the movie was released and it turned out to be a recreated one. Titled Ishq Mitha, the song is a recreated version of 1997’s single Gur Naal Ishq Mitha which featured Malaika Arora and Jas Arora.

Gur Naal Ishq Mitha was a rage in the 90s. It was played at every wedding and party. Malaika’s swag impressed us a lot and Jas was the heartthrob at that time. Now, after 22 years, the recreated version has been composed by Rochak Kohli with Sonam and Anil Kapoor shaking a leg to it. The senior Kapoor is simply outstanding in the track and his energy makes us want to groove as well. However, we'll leave it up to you guys to decide which Ishq Mitha is actually the one you would prefer to shake a leg on. So, why don’t you guys check out both the songs here and vote?

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. It will be hitting the screens on February 1, 2019.