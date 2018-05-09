Sonam Kapoor's reception outfit design accused of been stolen?

Whether it’s the Bollywood celebrities taking fashion inspiration from the west or two actresses donning the same outfit, this is not new to Bollywood. And it’s the same for Bollywood designers accusing each other of stealing ideas, too. The recent one is between designers Priyal Prakash and Anamika Khanna. Priyal Prakash is a fashion designer of Indian ethnic and Contemporary Western Wear, who set up Priyal Prakash House Of Design in September 2010 in New Delh. And Khanna too is an Indian fashion designer with her own label. She designed Sonam Kapoor’s reception lehenga, which made Kapoor look like a million bucks.

Post Sonam’s pictures on her reception night went viral, Priyal Prakash compared it to her own design and posted on Instagram, making a collage of both the designs.

The collage has Priyal’s design on the left and Anamika’s design on the right. For sure the designs seemed quite similar when it you see the zig-zag pattern of the long skirt. Is she hinting that her design, which she launched two years back, was stolen to suit Sonam’s reception outfit? The designer further kept it as her ‘highlighted story’ on her instagram account and captioned it as ‘revelations’.

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja took place in Mumbai on Tuesday. The reception took place later in the evening which was loaded with the B-Town celebs. The stars carrying their phenomenal outfits with grace and performing the night on popular Bollywood songs were the highlights of the party.