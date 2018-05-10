Sonam Kapoor reception: The story behind Anand Ahuja's sneakers

Anand Ahuja's sneakers of a particular brand were a sensation at his wedding reception recently. Sonam Kapoor's husband became an instant hit on Instagram (read social media) and the world was talking about how Anil Kapoor's damaad (Harshvardhan and Rhea Kapoor's 'Ji Ja Ji') had just upped the game for the grooms in India. And while there's no denying the fact that Anand did look cool, comedian Sorabh Pant thought otherwise.

Sonam & Co. wearing sneakers with traditional wear: "Oh my God - so chic, so suave, so classy, so Milan, so fashion." I wear sneakers with traditional wear: "Saala gavar. Thodi toh koshish kar." pic.twitter.com/xHYqMIP2wP — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) May 9, 2018

We kind of agree there with Sorabh. Dulhas have been sporting the 'sports shoe' on their wedding or reception for a while now, only modern India has now moved on to calling them sneakers.

But here's the thing. Here's why Anand Ahuja chose to sport sneakers on his reception day. The reason is both emotional and to some extent a creative idea when it comes to brand promotions. The emotional side first.

Andy (we're sure nobody calls him that but what the heck) is a known sneakerhead. For those who aren't familiar with the term, Google says, "a person who collects trades and/or admires sneakers as a form of hobby. Sneakerheads, like most collectors, are passionate and dedicated to their subject. Many are very knowledgeable about the origins and history of sneakers." And Andy is both knowledgeable and a trader of sneakers. He loves them so much that he also owns an online store dedicated to curated sneakers from top brands. It's called Veg Non-veg (he hasn't paid us to say this but check it out). Also here's how you differentiate between a true sneakerhead and one in the making.

We're sure our Desi Daredevil, Bhavesh will soon get there because there's nothing like a pair of Jordans to kick some ass on the big screen. Here, however, Harshvardhan is just happy that his Ji Ja Ji (pronounced GjaG) had gifted him a pair of his favorite shoes. He though wasn't the only one sister Rhea got a pair as well.

@abujanisandeepkhosla @nike #everydayphenomenal @anandahuja A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on May 7, 2018 at 8:21pm PDT

Sonam Kapoor sported slippers too on her mehandi and here's the reason why we think the set-up was more than just emotional.

The Kapoors are one of the most well-dressed families in the industry not to mention the fact that Sonam is the face of a number of fashion and luxury brands. She is an industry leader when it comes to being a fashion influencer and it can't be a coincidence that the family loves the same type of shoes from the exact same brand. We have witnessed product placement in Bollywood movies in the past, this one seems like a first for Bollywood weddings. They Just Did It.