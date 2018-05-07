Sonam Kapoor’s sangeet outfit is here to take your breath away

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja has gripped Bollywood fans. After a blast that was the Mehendi ceremony, family and friends of the couple are set to bring the house down at their sangeet. But that’s not even the highlight of the party. Sonam’s outfit for the evening is set to take your breath away.

The bride-to-be chose a regal Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation for her sangeet. The gorgeous, open-back ivory and gold lehenga with intricate beautiful work is sure to steal the limelight at the event. The actress has teamed the outfit with elaborate gold jewellery. The artistic mehendi on her hands is in full display.

The venue, Sunteck Signature Island in Mumbai, is the place to be this Monday night. Sonam's Bollywood friends, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhaskar will perform while her cousin Arjun Kapoor is set to shake a leg to hit tracks. Rumour has that Janhvi Kapoor too will dance to her mother Sridevi’s hit numbers.

Sonam and Anand’s big day is set to take place on May 8. The wedding ceremony will be held at Sonam’s aunt Kavita Singh’s residence between 11 am to 12:30 pm on Tuesday. According to the invitation card, guests to the wedding are requested to come in their Indian traditional best. However, it’s a long day for the couple. Later in the evening, Sonam and Anand’s families will host a reception which will be held at the The Leela in Mumbai. The couple have set the guest dress code as Indian or Western formals.