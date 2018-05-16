Sonam Kapoor rocks the Cannes red carpet with this Vera Wang number

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is still very much in the news and has been for the past three weeks. After the hullabaloo over her grand wedding, it’s now her appearance at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. But we are not complaining because Sonam does not disappoint. Sonam has hit the red carpet at this year’s Cannes with a bang and her lavish outfit has us drooling all over again. After stunning the world in her Ralph and Russo gown for her first event, she picked the perfect Vera Wang summer ball gown for her latest event at the film festival.

Sonam had the world of fashion fascinated when she walked down the red carpet with a beige and yellow elaborate flowing gown from the studios of the US-based designer. Her dress has an overdose of net with ruffles at the start off the long train. The off-shoulder gown with minimal jewellery and make-up allowed Sonam to show off her chiseled frame. The only colour on her face was her gold dramatic eyelids that matched the colours of her dress. To complete the look the Neerja actress tied her hair up in a messy bun. Given that her marriage was just a week ago, traces of her mehendi are still visible on her hands. Needless to say Sonam slayed in the outfit.

Sonam has been a regular at the festival by the French Riviera since 2011 and has gone on to justify her fashionista status year after year. Once her duties in the South Of France are wrapped up, Sonam is headed back home to a busy schedule. The actress will get busy promoting her upcoming movie which co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. As the name suggests, the movie is about three friends and a wedding and will hit the theatres on June 1.