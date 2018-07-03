Sonam Kapoor’s Vogue photoshoot captures the journey of every bride, and it’s simply magical

Soam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja are the latest celebrity couple to have settled in marital bliss. The couple kept their affair low-key for the longest time and while Anand was a mystery to most Bollywood loving peeps, their love for each other was quite evident. Details about the couple’s wedding were also kept under the wraps until it finally happened and man, what a wedding it was. The couple looked royal and happy as ever as their forevermore began.

Right from the mehendi ceremony to the reception, the couple gave us many drool-worthy moments and they’ve managed to do it again. While fans were privy to the details of their wedding only in bits and parts, as was available on social media, the fine print is however now available. We can now swoon over inside pics of the bride before the marriage.

Vogue India has done the needful and we must say the experience looks nothing short of spectacular. *maar dala*

Aww, aren’t these candid photos nudging you to get hitched soon?

The duo represents every modern couple, making each other feel happier, stronger and in love. We hope they continue to be in love and give us more #couplegoals as they make every day phenomenal for each other.